Natural wonder

Earth, air, fire and water. They're all included in French baroque composer Jean-Féry Rebel's "The Elements." Former St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner Thomas Zehetmair returns to lead a rare performance of the colorful work. Also featured are Beethoven's Romance No. 1 for Violin, Haydn's 95th Symphony and Québécois composer Claude Vivier's "Zipangu" for electronically amplified string orchestra. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $12-$50, 651-291-1144, thespco.org.)

Wisconsin talent

Wisconsin-born countertenor Patrick Terry was one of five singers selected to enter the prestigious Jette Parker Young Artists Programme at London's Royal Opera House this fall. But first, the University of Minnesota alumnus stops off for a recital at his alma mater before heading overseas. The program, fittingly, is entirely British, including Purcell, Quilter, Finzi, Weir and Musgrave. Terry will be accompanied by Source Song Festival artistic director Mark Bilyeu. (6 p.m. Mon., Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, University of Minnesota, Mpls. Free.)

TERRY BLAIN