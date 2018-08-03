A TAKER’S DOZEN

The Twins traded five major leaguers over the past week and picked up 12 players in return: a major leaguer, a part-time major leaguer, and 10 prospects:

• Logan Forsythe, 31, second baseman for Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the Twins.

• Tyler Austin, 26, infielder at Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Yankees) who started the season with the Yankees, assigned to Class AAA Rochester.

• Chase De Jong, 24, pitcher at Class AA Arkansas (Seattle), assigned to Rochester.

• Jorge Alcala, 23, pitcher at Class AA Corpus Christi (Houston), assigned to Class AA Chattanooga.

• Luke Raley, 23, outfielder-first baseman at Class AA Tulsa (Dodgers), assigned to Chattanooga.

• Devin Smeltzer, 22, pitcher at Tulsa, assigned to Chattanooga.

• Ryan Costello, 22, infielder at Class A Clinton (Seattle), assigned to Class A Fort Myers.

• Ernie De La Trinidad, 22, outfielder at Class A Kane County (Arizona), assigned to Fort Myers.

• Jhoan Duran, 20, pitcher at Kane County, assigned to Class A Cedar Rapids.

• Gabriel Maciel, 19, outfielder at Kane County, assigned to Cedar Rapids.

• Gilberto Celestino, 19, outfielder at Class A Tri City (Houston), assigned to rookie league Elizabethton.

• Luis Rijo, 19, pitcher at Class A Tampa (Yankees), assigned to Elizabethton.