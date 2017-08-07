Minnesota education officials reported little change in statewide test results in reading and math Monday.

The announcement comes as the state overhauls its plans for holding schools accountable under new federal law.

"It's frustrating to see test scores slowly increasing over time, but there's more to providing a student with a well-rounded education than can be seen in a test," Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said in a statement.

Results for the state showed math scores down slightly for some grade levels and flat for others while reading scores stayed relatively the same in 2017, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Statewide results for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) last year were mostly flat, showing no significant improvements in reading and math. Officials had hoped that the state would succeed in cutting the sprawling achievement gap in half by this year.

Last year, Cassellius attributed the stagnant scores to teachers adjusting to the reading test and a need to expand the use of math teaching methods.

Minneapolis making changes

At a news conference Monday morning in advance of the statewide announcement, Minneapolis Public Schools reported that its results on the MCAs remained mostly flat. Superintendent Ed Graff said he was disappointed.

"The MCAs are only ones measure of student achievement as I said last year," Superintendent Ed Graff said. "But the bottom line is anyone who cares about kids and their progress cannot be happy about these results that we have seen."

Graff, who is beginning his second year as Minneapolis superintendent, listed changes underway in the district, including a new literacy curriculum for prekindergarten through fifth-grade students, social emotional learning and a multitiered system of support.

Graff also said schools will be using a new tool to track students' performance skills more immediately through the school year.

"For too long we have been caught up in MCA scores and haven't focused enough on what leads up to those results," he said. "Third grade is too late to have a test tell us where our kids are at."

On the bright side, the school district pointed to pockets of success, including Bancroft Elementary School and Lucy Laney Elementary School.

Lucy Laney has seen three consecutive years of improvement in students' level of proficiency, said Eric Moore, chief accountability officer for the district. Moore credits the school principal of nine years for the school's success.

Minneapolis Public Schools had set a goal of cutting its achievement gap in half by 2017. The new results indicate the district has more work to do.

"Our goal every year is to go into the school year with the expectation that our students are going to make significant gains and be successful in their achievement," Graff said. "When we have that not happening and our results are flat, we have to look at how we are doing things and we have to do things differently.' "

Graff mentioned about 9,900 students struggling to meet goals of success.

The state has a plan

Last week, state education officials rolled out their Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan, the successor to No Child Left Behind. The new plan would take full effect in the 2018-19 school year.

Education officials tout the act as a way tackle test scores and the state's achievement gap.

"We need all children succeeding, which requires a real focus on providing an equitable education," Cassellius said. "That's why we are proposing ambitious goals that address achievement gaps in our draft plan under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) that extend beyond just looking at the individual test scores we're looking at today."

Under the state's plan, all schools will be evaluated in five areas: student achievement on tests, academic progress over time, graduation rates, progress toward English language proficiency, and consistent attendance.

Students will continue to take state tests, but the way that schools are graded will change dramatically. The plan replaces the ratings and labels given to public schools based on their performance with one that focuses on the lowest-performing 5 percent of Title 1-funded schools. It also would identify high schools with a graduation rate below 67 percent or where any student group — black, Asian, Latino or low-income, for example — falls below a 67 percent graduation rate.

Minnesota Department of Education officials say the whole accountability system will work toward closing the achievement gap.