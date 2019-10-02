If these Twins have some more home runs in them, fans will have a Homer Hanky to wave in appreciation. The Star Tribune is bringing back the fan favorite, born in 1987 during the team’s run to a first World Series championship, and they will available to purchase starting Thursday.

Fans can buy the new Homer Hanky on Thursday afternoon at Cub locations in Minnesota and at the team’s stores in Target Field. Fans attending home playoff games at Target Field also will receive one. The team’s best-of-five American League Division Series against the New York Yankees begins Friday, and the first game at Target Field (Game 3) will be Monday.

The white, soft Hankys became an iconic piece of previous playoff runs, especially the ’87 and 1991 World Series championships. This year, fans will notice two new twists on the tradition: a new color, and stronger fabric. The 2019 Hanky is more towel than handkerchief. (Maybe you’ll thank us if you use them to warm up your hands in Target Field’s October air.) And the color? Check out Thursday’s Star Tribune to find out. The 2019 Homer Hanky will be revealed in full in Thursday’s edition.

Why move away from white? Well, we had to. Major League Baseball rules now prohibit white “in-stadium rally towels.” It’s been referred to as the “Homer Hanky Rule.” The no-white rules apply to in-stadium signage and graphics as well, to prevent distracting players from seeing clearly the white baseball in play.

The 2019 Twins are likely to get these new-look Hankys waving again starting Friday night. Minnesota hit 307 homers this season, the most in baseball history.