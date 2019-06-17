Matte-white surfaces and glints of burnished gold — that combination was the most exciting look I spotted at this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. Picture white adobe villas perched on the Costa Brava limestone cliffs of the Spanish Mediterranean, with a hot sun and ocean breezes. That’s the style of home where this trend would live. These pieces can bring that feeling to Minnesota.

Wilsonart THINSCAPE ™ Spanish Limestone

Thin is in

I love this Spanish limestone pattern in the Thinscape Performance Tops line, by Wilsonart, because it seems to bring the outdoors in. There are 12 different designs available, from contemporary to classic. wilsonart.com

Kallista Myam Sink

Curves ahead

Its beautiful curve and matte-white surface add a natural feel and fresh look to the Myam bathroom sink from Kallista. This is a favorite find from this year’s KBIS. kallista.com

Amerock Carroine Collection Marble Pulls

Pulling out the stops

These hand-carved Carrara marble and golden champagne-finished pulls are a showstopper. Amerock’s Carrione collection is offered in five different finishes and a variety of sizes. amerock.com

Café ™ 36” Dual Fuel Professional Range,

Finishing touch

I also love the new matte-white GE Café appliances — including this 36-inch duel fuel professional range. Against colored cabinetry, the white hue and brushed-bronze hardware are truly the next generation in appliance finishes. cafeappliances.com

Weather Shield casement window

Fresh air

European-inspired “push out” casement windows are more interesting than traditional models, lending a feeling of romance. This beautiful style, from Weather Shield Windows and Doors, comes in a variety of colors and finishes, including white. weathershield.com.

Barbara Schmidt of studiobstyle in Minneapolis is a nationally known creative director and stylist.