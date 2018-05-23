The Maya Moore "Wings'' billboard -- which mimicked the iconic Michael Jordan poster from 1989 -- could return to downtown Minneapolis soon.

The Jordan Brand, in a statement Wednesday, said it is in conversations with the city for a permanent installation of the billboard; such billboards are still up in New York and Los Angeles. "We were proud to join the world on May 20 to celebrate Maya Moore's greatness as she accepted her fourth WNBA championship ring,'' the statement read. "To pay homage to Maya on this special day, we installed a temporary billboard to inspire fans in Minneapolis and preview a permanent installation that we're working on now.''

Meanwhile, Moore's new Air Jordan shoe is scheduled to be available starting Thursday.