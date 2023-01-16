The seeds of Monday's announcement can be traced back to July 2016.

Philando Castile had been shot during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Another Black man, Alton Sterling, had been shot by police outside a shop Baton Rouge, La.

Before their home game on July 9 the Lynx stars Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen wore T-shirts that said, "Change starts with us" and "Justice and accountability" on the front, with Castile and Sterling's names on the back.

Moore, 33, officially announced her retirement from the WNBA on Monday. It came four years after she stepped away from the game to help Jonathan Irons have his 50-year prison sentence overturned, which happened in 2020. Since then she and Irons have married and had a son, and Moore has started "Win With Justice," a social action campaign.

“To bring light and joy and intensity to what I was doing. I hope people saw me as someone who gave all she had. But also somebody who looks beyond the craft I pursued, tried to value people.” Maya Moore

Moore announced her decision on "Good Morning America." She and her husband have also written a book, about to be released, called "Love & Justice."

It is a life path Moore chose that can be traced, in a sense, back to that pregame press conference.

"Whenever you pause something great to say something is more important, that gains attention," Moore said on a conference call with reporters. "As it should.''

Something great is the only way to describe Moore's career. She won two NCAA titles with Connecticut before becoming the first overall pick by the Lynx in 2011, becoming WNBA Rookie of the Year as the Lynx won the first of four league titles in seven years. She was the Finals MVP in 2013 and the league MVP a year later. She won gold medals twice in the Olympics and twice in the world championships.

Asked about her strongest memories, Moore offered two: The training camp at UConn before the Huskies won the first of back-to-back titles, going 39-0. The other was the 2011 Lynx title, watching Augustus win Finals MVP.

"I was somebody, when I was playing, I always tried to bring energy," Moore said. "To bring light and joy and intensity to what I was doing. I hope people saw me as someone who gave all she had. But also somebody who looks beyond the craft I pursued, tried to value people."

Maya Moore looks on during a moment of silence in July 16 to recognize Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by a Twin Cities police officer during a traffic stop.

That was why, listening to Moore, that a return to the game was never really in the cards, especially as she leaned into social justice issues and built more a life outside the game. "Just trying to learn a new rhythm outside of playing,'' she said. "I didn't really wrestle with a desire to want to switch that pace up.''

But when she played? The Lynx went 200-71 in the regular season and were 40-16 in the playoffs during Moore's time with the team. She finished as the franchise's best in three-pointers made (530), steals (449). She scored 4,984 points. Monday, Moore called her time with the Lynx "A victory story.''

"I want to congratulate Maya on an incredible basketball career,'' said Cheryl Reeve, Lynx president of basketball operations and coach. "We will always cherish her time in a Lynx uniform and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue this next chapter in her life."

The next likely basketball step will be the Naismith Hall of Fame, for which she will become eligible next year.

"I realize what a gift it is to do what I was able to do," Moore said. "To be around so many great people and athletes, people who love the game. That's so unique. I was humbled to have that experience."