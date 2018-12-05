Get ready to bid farewell to the Draft Horse.

The 3-year-old northeast Minneapolis restaurant is a paragon of the local foods movement, acting as a showcase for ingredients raised in the region. That includes the tenants at the adjacent Food Building: cured meat purveyors Red Table Meat Co. and the bread makers at Baker’s Field Flour & Bread.

“We wanted to celebrate the interconnectedness of us all and highlight the relationships between farmers, makers and table,” is the message that the restaurant’s ownership shared on social media. “We are incredibly grateful to all who have walked in our doors and helped us to accomplish this.”

The restaurant’s final day will be Dec. 30. That’s just a few weeks to enjoy chef John Lambe’s skilled and lively cooking, which includes one of the metro area’s great burgers.

The restaurant’s owners are selling to the Food Building’s ownership, led by Kieran Folliard. In that statement on social media, the Draft Horse ownership noted that the decision to close was rooted in the Food Building’s planned expansion into catering.

“It became evident that our futures were at odds,” they wrote. “We did not want to stand in the way of the success of our neighbors. It was not an easy decision, however. In the end, unfortunately, the one that made the most sense is for Food Building to acquire us.”

Folliard will share details in a few weeks.

“For December, it’s all about the Draft Horse,” he said. “And I will address our plans for the future in January.”