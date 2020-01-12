THE BIG 3-0
The Vikings have the most NFL postseason games without a Super Bowl victory; perhaps then, it's no surprise they also have the most postseason losses of any NFL team. Saturday, they became the first with 30 losses:
Vikings 21-30, .412
Dallas 35-28, .556
Los Angeles Rams 21-26, .447
New York Giants 24-25, .490
Pittsburgh 36-25, .590
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gameday preview: Gophers women's basketball at Illinois
Both teams will be looking to end losing streaks. Minnesota has dropped three in a row while Illinois is 0-4 inn the Big ten.
Vikings
Five extra points: From going right in victory to going wrong in defeat
What went well for the Vikings against the Saints was reversed against San Francisco. Here's a look at what went wrong.
Gophers
Hunter carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 55-52
Chance Hunter had 16 points as Long Beach State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, edging past UC Santa Barbara 55-52 on Saturday night.
Wild
Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3
Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
With Viejas Arena rocking like it did during Kawhi Leonard's short stay at San Diego State, KJ Feagin and the No. 7 Aztecs knocked out Boise State in the opening minutes.