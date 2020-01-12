THE BIG 3-0

The Vikings have the most NFL postseason games without a Super Bowl victory; perhaps then, it's no surprise they also have the most postseason losses of any NFL team. Saturday, they became the first with 30 losses:

Vikings 21-30, .412

Dallas 35-28, .556

Los Angeles Rams 21-26, .447

New York Giants 24-25, .490

Pittsburgh 36-25, .590