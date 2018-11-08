Five who got away
Here’s a potential starting five of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country:
McKinley Wright, Colorado: The Champlin Park guard was a steal for the Buffaloes, and last year became arguably the best freshman guard there since Chauncey Billups, averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 assists.
Tre Jones, Duke: Just like his older brother, Tyus, the former Apple Valley star will be a freshman point guard running the show as the Blue Devils contend for the national title.
Brad Davison, Wisconsin: Not the most athletic kid in the world, but Davison’s toughness and shot-making ability earned him a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team last year. The 6-3 guard is making Maple Grove proud.
Jericho Sims, Texas: The Minneapolis-based Cristo Rey Jesuit alum struggled with only five points in Texas’ opening victory, but the 6-9 sophomore has the potential to be an NBA draft pick if he learns to stay aggressive.
Reid Travis, Kentucky: DeLaSalle’s finest could have been the Pac-12 preseason player of the year, but the 6-8 senior forward left to chase an NCAA title and NBA dreams in Lexington as a grad transfer.
MARCUS FULLER
