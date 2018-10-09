The 3-2 pitch
Three observations …
• The Braves come to town Aug. 5-7. Ronald Acuna, Jr., folks.
• Clubs spent July and August adding bats to the lineups but good pitching still rules in the postseason. Except for Houston, which does everything well.
• I’ve covered three managers in 21 years on the Twins beat — Tom Kelly, Ron Gardenhire and Paul Molitor. Molitor last year as a player was my first year on the beat. I expect to cover a manager next season with whom I have no connections.
… and two predictions
• I’m going with a Houston-Milwaukee World Series with the Astros winning it all. Houston looks unstoppable.
• Not sure if they will succeed, but the Twins will try to re-sign Eduardo Escobar during the offseason — for his clubhouse presence as well as his bat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.