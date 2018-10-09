The 3-2 pitch

Three observations …

• The Braves come to town Aug. 5-7. Ronald Acuna, Jr., folks.

• Clubs spent July and August adding bats to the lineups but good pitching still rules in the postseason. Except for Houston, which does everything well.

• I’ve covered three managers in 21 years on the Twins beat — Tom Kelly, Ron Gardenhire and Paul Molitor. Molitor last year as a player was my first year on the beat. I expect to cover a manager next season with whom I have no connections.

… and two predictions

• I’m going with a Houston-Milwaukee World Series with the Astros winning it all. Houston looks unstoppable.

• Not sure if they will succeed, but the Twins will try to re-sign Eduardo Escobar during the offseason — for his clubhouse presence as well as his bat.