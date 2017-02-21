A teenager riding in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy was killed Monday night after the vehicle abruptly swerved across three lanes of traffic on I-35W in northeast Minneapolis, then hit a guardrail and rolled, the State Patrol said.

Passenger Ashakeyr Abdirahman Guled, 16, was not wearing a seat belt when the 2006 Honda Pilot crashed and “rolled several times” before it came to rest in the southbound lanes under the Johnson Street bridge just before 7:50 p.m. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) where she later died, the patrol said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to HCMC with unspecified injuries.

Three other teens in the vehicle, Yahye Mustaf Farah, 16, Zakaria Abdulcadir Said, 17, and Sara Mohamed Sugule, 16, suffered noncritical injuries and were treated at HCMC, the patrol said.

The freeway was shut down for a time while the patrol and Minneapolis Police investigated.