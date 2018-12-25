Authorities have arrested a teenager in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy whose body was left in a snowy dog park parking lot in St. Paul.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy, and his identity has yet to be released, police said Monday night.

Police also have yet to disclose where or when the killing occurred before the body of Angel Gabriel Reyeshernandez,, of St. Paul, was located Sunday in the parking lot of the Arlington Arkwright Dog Park east of Interstate 35E.

One officer was heard on emergency dispatch audio saying it appeared the body had been dumped there, pointing out that a “vehicle pulled in here … pulled out [and] there’s tire tracks going southbound on Arkwright [Street].” He appeared to have been shot in the head, an officer was heard saying.

The suspected vehicle was occupied by four males, the dispatch audio said.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call police at (651) 291-1111. This was St. Paul’s 17th homicide this year.