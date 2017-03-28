PHOENIX — How is Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery from a devastating knee injury coming along? This might be a clue: GM Rick Spielman is making a surprising link between Bridgewater’s recovery work and that of former Viking Adrian Peterson during his now legendary comeback.

Spielman, at the NFL owners’ meetings, said he watched quarterback Bridgewater last week and was impressed with what he saw.

“I know he’s been working extremely hard. As far as a timeline, I know he was in last week and continuing to rehab with our medical staff and [head athletic trainer] Eric Sugarman,” Spielman said. “I can tell you there is no one I’ve seen other than Adrian [Peterson] when he came back from his ACL that has worked as hard as Teddy is working. And this is more significant than just an ACL.

“But Teddy is incredible with the attitude and work ethic that he’s put in to get back on the field as quickly as we can.”

Bridgewater posted a video on Instagram of him making a pass while moving around with a heavily protected left knee.

Bridgewater has not conducted any interviews since he went down in a preseason practice last August with a complete ACL tear and other damage.

The Vikings made a trade for Sam Bradford and with no timetable set for Bridgewater’s return, the team could consider either drafting a security quarterback or signing a veteran in free agency. How they proceed obviously depends heavily on Bridgewater’s status over the coming months.

For now, they are pleased with the determination Bridgewater is showing in his rehab process. Coach Mike Zimmer, speaking on Sirius XM NFL Radio, praised the work the young QB has put in.

“The big thing for Teddy is, he’s got to keep progressing to where he’s going,” Zimmer told Alex Marvez of Sirius XM. “He’s doing a great job in rehab. He was in last week doing a good job. These guys will get him back and get him ready to go.

“I honestly don’t know when; no one really knows. … We’re anticipating getting him back at some point, we just don’t know when.”

Zimmer added that Bridgewater is running in the pool and doing other non-weight bearing training.

That work is in the hands of the Vikings’ trainers. In the meantime, Zimmer is preparing for an even better year from Bradford after a full offseason. He’ll also get help from what should be a stronger offensive line and a running back in Latavius Murray who is multi-faceted.