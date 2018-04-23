TCF Financial Corp. said Monday its first-quarter profit rose nearly 60 percent as it trimmed expenses and benefited from a lower tax rate.

The company, which runs Minnesota’s third-largest bank after Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, said its interest income rose 9.5 percent, shaped chiefly by higher rates for both loans and leases the company holds for investment.

As well, TCF reported that its net interest margin, the difference between what TCF pays to depositors and what it charges to borrowers, widened to to 4.59 percent.

TCF said its income tax rate was 22.1 percent in the quarter, down from 30 percent a year. While its income before interest tax expense was up 41 percent, its after-tax income was up 57 percent.

Overall, TCF’s net income was $66.2 million, or 39 cents a diluted share, in the January-to-March period.

Revenue was $355.4 million, up 9 percent.

TCF shares rose 6 percent in early trading.