After winning Grandma’s Marathon in each of the past four years, Elisha Barno had fallen just short of a Minnesota double, finishing in second place at the Twin Cities Marathon for three consecutive years. Sunday, Barno finally got the victory he was seeking in St. Paul, capturing the 37th edition of the Twin Cities Marathon in two hours, 11 minutes, 58 seconds.

Barno, of Kenya, was running shoulder-to-shoulder with countryman Boniface Kongin at the 24-mile mark of the 26.2-mile race from downtown Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul. When Barno made his move, he opened up an insurmountable lead and defeated Kongin by 14 seconds. The top American was Tyler Jermann of Burnsville, who was fifth in 2:19:39.

Sinke Biyadgilgn of Ethiopia won the women’s title in 2:33:04, six seconds ahead of Serkalem Abrha, also of Ethiopia. Tierney Wolfgram of Woodbury, making her marathon debut at age 15, led through the early part of the race and finished sixth in 2:40:03.

Shadrack Kipchirchir and Sara Hall repeated as champions in the TC 10 Mile, which served as the U.S. championship at that distance. Kipchirchir finished in 46:32, peeling three seconds off the course record set in 2009. Hall nipped two-time Olympian Molly Huddle by one second, winning in a time of 52:47.

The race was not as dramatic as last year, when Kipchirchir, Hall and Leonard Korir sprinted to a photo finish. Kipchirchir and his training buddies, Korir and Stanley Kebenei, made it a three-man race early on and finished in that order. The group caught the women’s leaders with about a mile to go, giving Kipchirchir the $10,000 equalizer bonus that goes to the first man or woman to cross the line. The women got a 5:45 head start.

Emma Bates, who is from Elk River and now trains in Idaho, was the top Minnesota finisher in the women’s field. She was third in 52:51, only three seconds behind Huddle. Hopkins High School graduate Reed Fischer was the top Minnesota man in the 10 Mile, placing 12th in 47:50.

The runners had nearly perfect conditions, with temperatures in the mid-40s.