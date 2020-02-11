A fashion misstatement has Minneapolis-based Target apologizing Tuesday to Minnesota Gophers fans.

The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from user @kilecarp of a maroon onesie sporting a block “M” insignia with the words “Minnesota Badgers” — the nickname for neighboring Big Ten rival Wisconsin Badgers.

In a followup tweet, @kilecarp said the onesies were on a rack at a Target not far from the U campus.

“Color us red,” Target said in a statement given to WCCO-TV that leaned on the shade that the retail giant shares with the Badgers and is known to reveal embarrassment. “As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”

Target added that it removed the Border Battle boo-boos from the racks but has so far declined to say anything more about how the mashup occurred or what becomes of the onesies.

The design dustup prompted others to tweet previous Gopher goofs on apparel over the years. They include a Gophers shirt bought at Macy’s in Roseville with a map of Oregon, and another Minnesota shirt with “Hawkeyes” on the inside back of the collar.

Vikings fans were nominally thrown for a loss for words in a similar manner in 2014, when a Target store in Edina had for sale jersey-style shirts that had newly acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s last name spelled B-R-I-D-E-W-A-T-E-R.