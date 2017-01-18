Target Corp. has lowered its profit and sales guidance for the fourth quarter after disclosing that holiday sales in November and December were softer than expected.

Comparable sales in those two crucial months dropped 1.3 percent as the Minneapolis-based retailer continued to see less traffic to its stores, a downward trend that started last spring and that Target has not yet been able to reverse.

While online sales were strong, they could not make up for lost ground in stores.

Target said it now expects comparable sales in the quarter to be down 1 to 1.5 percent. Its previous forecast was for sales in the range of up 1 to down 1 percent.

It also expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.45 to $1.55, lower than its previous guidance of $1.55 to $1.75.

“While we significantly outpaced the industry’s digital performance, the costs associated with the accelerated mix shift between our stores and digital channels and a highly promotional competitive environment had a negative impact on our fourth quarter margins and earnings per share,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

He added that he was “pleased” with Black Friday sales and that digital sales rose more than 40 percent in December. But that was offset by early softness in the season and a 1.7 percent decline in traffic to stores in those two months.

Electronics and food, which Target blamed for softer sales last year, continued to see sales declines.

The announcement comes on the heels of a string of other disappointing holiday results from other major retailers such as Macy’s, Sears, and Kohl’s.

Still, the National Retail Federation said overall holiday retail sales rose 4 percent.

Target will report its full quarterly results at its annual investors meeting in New York on February 28.