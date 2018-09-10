Target Corp. is now rolling out Prologue, its latest brand of women’s apparel, with plans to have it available in stores and online nationwide by Friday.

The new line – which has a modern, minimalist and sleek look – is a continuation of the Minneapolis-based retail chain’s ongoing strategy to revamp its collection of store brands on everything from housewares to fashion. Target has introduced more than a dozen house brands in the past 18 months.

The Prologue assortment is “very urban and very simple,” Target Corp. spokeswoman Jessica Carlson said. Unlike some of the other recent apparel launches, Prologue doesn’t include accessories, such as shoes or jewelry, and not all plus-sizes are available in stores.

Target said its strategy withe Prologue is to bring new styles to market every four to eight weeks.

“This brand aesthetic is different,” Carlson said. “We looked across the marketplace and saw a white space to give guests the opportunity to try this aesthetic, with high-quality fashion brand at a super accessible price.”