Target Corp. has pulled out of a yearlong sales slump while department stores continue to struggle.

After four consecutive quarterly sales declines, the Minneapolis-based retailer said this morning that comparable sales in the May-to-July quarter rose 1.3 percent, driven by increased traffic and a 32 percent growth in online sales. Target’s stock jumped 5 percent in premarket trading.

But the higher costs to fulfill online orders and the company’s efforts to lower prices eroded its bottom line. Target’s net profit in the second quarter dropped 1.2 percent to $672 million, down from $680 in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted for one-time issues, its earnings per share was $1.23, essentially flat from last year, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.19 and its own forecast of 95 cents to $1.15.

Target also raised its expectations for the year, saying it now expects comparable sales to be in the range of plus or minus 1 percent, instead of single-digit declines. It also raised its profit guidance for the year to the range of $4.34 to $4.54, instead of its prior forecast of $3.80 to $4.20.

“While our recent results are encouraging, we will continue to plan prudently as we invest in building our brands, our digital channel, the value we provide our guests and elevating service levels in our stores,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Last month, Target said sales trends were improving and it raisedits guidance for the second quarter, saying that its efforts to remodel stores, improve its website and supply chain and lower prices were beginning to pay off. The company is investing $7 billion over the next three years on those efforts as well as to launch more than a dozen new brands. A wave of four new brands in apparel and home are hitting stores in coming weeks as it phases out older well-known brands Merona and Mossimo.

Earlier this week, Target also announced the acquisition of Grand Junction, a San Francisco-based technology firm, in order to help it boost its same-day delivery capabilities. It also enhanced its grocery leadership team with the hiring of two new executives — one from Wal-mart, one from General Mills.

It also is expanding its next-day $5 delivery service of household essentials called Target Restock, which it first began testing in Minneapolis in June, to the Dallas and Denver markets and opened it up to non-Redcard holders.