Target shoppers who've gotten used to the annual 10% discount on its gift cards can look forward to the promotion again this Sunday, Dec. 8. It's the only discounter to offer such a deal. Walmart and Kmart have yet offer it.

Some consumers questioned whether Target would offer the gift card discount this year after it dropped its 15% off site-wide Cyber Monday sale. Some analysts think that because Target has performed so well this year, it didn't need to offer the discount.

The sale is offered in stores and on Target.com. A minimum of $10 and a maximum of $300 can be purchased. Last year consumers noted online that they were able to purchase more than $300 by paying with different credit cards or paying in cash. Redcard holders do not receive an addtional 5% discount if paying with a Redcard. Consumers wanting an additional perk can pay with a credit card that offers points or a 1% rebate.

Discounted gift cards can be used starting Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CST, according to a Target press release.

The gift card promo can only be used to purchase Target gift cards, not other gift cards such as Target Visa, MasterCard, American Express or restaurant or retailer cards. Also, Target gift cards cannot be used as payment to buy other gift cards such as an Apple App Store & iTunes card.