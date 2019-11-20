Target continued to draw more traffic to its stores and online channels this fall with comparable sales jumping 4.5% in the August-to-October period, the company reported this morning.

The results sent the Minneapolis retailer’s shares up 8% in premarket trading.

The company also lifted its annual profit outlook for the second time this year after its earnings in its third quarter grew 14.8% to $714 million. When adjusted for one-time items, it earned $1.36 a share, much higher than the $1.19 a share analysts had forecast.

Its overall revenue also topped analysts’ expectations at $18.67 billion.

“The Target team did an excellent job serving our guests and executing our strategy throughout the third quarter,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “Our third-quarter results are further proof of the durability of our strategy, as we’re seeing industry-leading strength across multiple metrics, from the top line to the bottom line.”

For the fourth quarter, which includes the important holiday shopping season, Target said it expects comparable sales growth of 3% to 4%.

In the past few months, Target has announced some new partnerships, including one with Disney to open interactive mini-shops in 25 of its stores this year followed by another 40 next year. It has also started powering the website of a scaled-down and revised Toys ‘R’ Us, which is trying to make a comeback online. Under new leadership, Toys ‘R’ Us is also opening two small mall-based stores this month after closing all of its big-box stores last year following a bankruptcy. When shoppers want to buy an item on Toysrus.com, they are now redirected to Target’s website to make the purchase.

Target’s chief merchandising officer for the last three years, Mark Tritton, also left the retailer last month to become CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. The company has said it will not immediately replace him but instead will split the role between two current merchandising executives.