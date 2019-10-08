Target will power the relaunch of Toys ‘R’ Us.
The Minneapolis-based company and Tru Kids Brands said Tuesday that Target will stock and fulfill orders for both the online and brick-and-mortar stores.
The online ToysRUs.com stores launched Tuesday morning. Experiential stores will open later this fall in Houston and Paramus, N.J.
Target perks such as two-day shipping, 5% with Red Card and loyalty benefits will be available at the Toys ‘R’ Us outlets.
“By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys ‘R’ Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth and build on our toy leadership,” said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising at Target.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Celebrities
Alec Baldwin falls for Statue of Liberty tour 'scam'
Alec Baldwin says he fell for a "scam" Statue of Liberty tour.
Business
Markets Right Now: Trade tensions send stocks lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
TV & Media
South Park, games company swept up in China censorship fury
TV show South Park and a major video game studio are the latest businesses swept into a growing debate over how to navigate China's censorship…
National
EU competition chief: ready to act on digital tax
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the bloc should agree on a tax to ensure global digital companies pay "their fair share" in Europe.
Business
Target will power the relaunch of Toys 'R' Us
The Minneapolis-based retailer will both provide stock and fulfill orders for the venture.