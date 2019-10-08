Target will power the relaunch of Toys ‘R’ Us.

The Minneapolis-based company and Tru Kids Brands said Tuesday that Target will stock and fulfill orders for both the online and brick-and-mortar stores.

The online ToysRUs.com stores launched Tuesday morning. Experiential stores will open later this fall in Houston and Paramus, N.J.

Target perks such as two-day shipping, 5% with Red Card and loyalty benefits will be available at the Toys ‘R’ Us outlets.

“By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys ‘R’ Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth and build on our toy leadership,” said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising at Target.