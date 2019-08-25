Target has had plenty of deals with other brands, but has not set up mini-shops within its stores like Best Buy and other retailers.

However, the Minneapolis-based retailer has found a prominent partner to set up a permanent store within a store concept: Disney.

Leaders of the two companies announced Sunday afternoon at the D23 Expo, a big Disney fan event in California, that Target in October will carve out Disney-branded shops in 25 of its stores in October, including Maple Grove, to be followed by 40 more in the coming year.

As part of the partnership, Target also will roll out an enhanced Disney experience on its website with an increased product assortment.

Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters on a conference call that the two companies began working on this idea about a year ago and have co-developed and designed the look and feel of the in-store shops. He noted, too, that Target has long admired Disney and borrowed its custom of calling its customers “guests” nearly 30 years ago.

“Fast forward to today, and by any measure, Disney is among our largest and more admired relationships,” he said. “Disney has unmatched entertainment, media and merchandising that touches families like no other company, and we love bringing their stories and characters to our guests.”

Target has increasingly been leaning into its own private-label brands as part of a multi-pronged strategy that has been paying off with robust sales in the last couple years. Last week, for example, it unveiled a new flagship grocery brand called Good & Gather that will replace Archer Farms and Simply Balanced and will be its largest store brand across the store.

But at the same time, as Target’s business has improved and outperformed many others — particularly department stores which have been struggling with declining mall traffic — prominent brands have begun seeking out Target as an attractive space to sell their products.

Target recently began selling Levi’s “Red Tab” label jeans in about 50 stores and on Target.com. The jeans maker, which hasn’t traditionally sold its core products in big-box stores, sought out Target as a partner after seeing dropping sales at one of its longtime partners, Sears. which declared bankruptcy last year and has been closing hundreds of stores.

Disney has more than 200 stores in the U.S., most of which are located in malls. Bob Capek — chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products — said the ways consumers are shopping are changing and its fans have been saying they want “more Disney wherever and whenever they want.”

“It’s not that malls are bad, but this does give us an opportunity to go ahead and expand our footprint well beyond those malls,” he told reporters.

He added Target was an ideal partner because the data suggests there’s a 90% overlap between Disney’s high-affinity fans and Target shoppers.

Disney also lost a prominent place with which to sell its licensed merchandise last year with the shuttering of Toys ‘R’ Us stores. Target has been one of the beneficiaries of those store closings, with its toy sales spiking since those closures.

For the last several years, Disney has also had branded mini-shops inside of J.C. Penney stores. Those have been quite successful, Capek said, proving that this idea works. But he added that the shops inside Target will be “distinct” from Penney’s with more experiential components and more prominent branding.

The companies declined to break out current sales of Disney merchandise at Target or to reveal sales projections for this partnership.

Target’s Disney shops will be about 750 square feet, situated near the kids’ and toy departments, and will feature about 450 products spanning clothing, games, toys and accessories, including about 100 items previously only available at Disney’s retail locations. They will feature merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The shops will be operated by Target and will have interactive displays and music, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.

As part of the partnership, Target will also open a new store on Disney property next to the western entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The store, to be located at the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, is slated to open in 2021.

While Target often partners with outside brands on limited-time design partnerships such as its recent collaborations with Vineyard Vines and Victoria Beckham, the Disney shops will be permanent. As it has remodeled stores to keep them fresh, Target has also created dedicated shops for Hearth & Hand, its exclusive home decor brand with HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

“Target’s traditional perspective has been promoting and marketing its own brands and using outside partnerships to give a little bit of spice to them, but not letting them dominate,” said Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant. “But this looks like a big investment for both companies that they’re looking to see through for the long haul.”

The only downside is that the Disney brand is already fairly ubiquitous and can be found in many stores.

“So I think the key word is unique in making sure they’re going to have a unique experience at Target not just in products but in experiences,” she said.

Having in-store shops for prominent brands has become increasingly common as big-box stores and department stores have looked to deepen their partnerships with vendors and differentiate themselves from Amazon. Richfield-based Best Buy has done this extensively in its stores in the last several years, setting up dedicated spaces in its stores to highlight brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony.

It remains to be seen whether Target will do more along these lines. Target’s Cornell said the retailer thinks it is important to have the right combination of owned brands and national brands.

“Based on the performance of our business, we’ve gotten interest from a number of different vendors,” he said. “We’re very selective as we think about our partnerships going forward.”

The collaboration with a Disney, he added, is a “premier partnership that we’re very excited to bring to light.”