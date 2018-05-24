Target is making a push to win over teen and young adult shoppers.

While many of its strategies have focused on millennials, the Minneapolis-based retailer is setting its sights more on Generation Z with three new in-house brands it's introducing in coming months, including its first foray into a private-label electronics brand.

Knowing that tech is one of the biggest fashion accessories for teens, Heyday will include playful cell phone cases, headphones, speakers and more, most of which will be under $20. The line will hit stores and Target.com next month.

In addition, two new clothing brands will debut in August. Wild Fable will offer young women trendy apparel and accessories to mix and match and will come in a wide range of sizes from 0 to 26W. Meanwhile, Original Use for young men will have a street-style aesthetic and will also be available in big and tall sizes.

Young adults already shop Target, but may only do so in certain categories, said Target spokesman Joshua Thomas. So the hope is this will encourage them to shop more of the store.

"Thinking about the next generation of Target shoppers, we're looking to increase our relevancy and affinity with them," he said.

He added that it's a cohort that likes to shop in stores, so Target has been working to build out engaging in-store displays as well as online experiences to draw them in.

The three new brands debuting this summer are Target's latest efforts to revive its business by overhauling its portfolio of brands. Last year, executives said they would launch more than a dozen new brands as part of a multi-pronged strategy that also includes store remodels.

Some of the new lines are replacing older ones. For example, the women's clothing brand A New Day replaced Merona and Universal Thread was more or less swapped out for Mossimo.

Others are new areas for the company altogether such as Project 62, a modern furniture and home furnishings line.