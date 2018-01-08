In case you're counting, this is No. 11.

Target, which began a two-year effort last year to refresh its brand portfolio with more than a dozen brands, just unveiled its latest new brand, Universal Thread, a denim-focused women's apparel brand that will replace Mossimo.

“This is the largest brand we’ll launch in 2018 in terms of sales volume and size,” said Jessica Carlson, a Target spokeswoman, adding that the retailer will launch several more brands this year.

Universal Thread, she said, will be roughly comparable in size to A New Day, the other major women's apparel brand Target rolled out last year that more or less replaced Merona. Merona and Mossimo were both private-label billion-dollar brands for Target.

While Target may still add other new women's apparel brands, Carlson said A New Day and Universal Thread will be the largest offerings in that department.

Universal Thread, priced at between $5 to $40, will include apparel (jeans, tops, dresses), shoes and accessories and will hit stores and Target.com next month.

While the meteoric popularity of athleisure has cut into the denim market in recent years, Target says jeans are making a comeback as women now look to diversify their wardrobes beyond leggings.

"As we've seen a stabilization in the athleisure market, people are coming back and saying I need to refresh my denim," said Carlson. "So we are seeing an uptick in the denim market."

Target's new denim offering will have more fits and cuts than before. Universal Thread will come in a full range of sizes from 00 to 26W, the largest range of sizes it will offer in one brand.

About a third of A New Day, by comparison, comes in extended sizes while Target relies on its Ava & Viv plus-size line to fill in the rest of that assortment.

As for the other 10 new brands Target introduced last year, here's a list in case you need a refresher: Art Class (kid's apparel), Cloud Island (baby), Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel (maternity), A New Day (women's apparel), Goodfellow & Co. (men's apparel), Project 62 (modern home), JoyLab (women's athleisure), California Roots (wine), Hyde & Eek (Halloween), and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (home decor design partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines).