Target Corp.’s gamble to hire more staff for the holidays and to absorb costs of free, two-day shipping paid off in market share gains and a same-store sales boost of 5.3 percent during the fourth quarter.

Costs to fulfill orders were higher, which kept sales flat at about $23 billion. But store traffic was stronger than it has been in a decade and the Minneapolis-based retailer said all of its major merchandise categories gained market share, which cheered Wall Street.

Shares were up nearly 5 percent in pre-market trading

Net income fell to $799 million, or $1.52 a share in the quarter that ended Feb. 2, compared to $1.99 a year ago, but in line with expectations. Adjusting for an extra week of sales last year and other one-time costs, earnings per share were $1.53 compared with adjusted earnings of $1.36 a year ago.

The company said its stores handled three quarters of digital sales, which includes items that customers pick up themselves at stores or using a popular drive-up service, as well as those that are packaged and shipped to homes. Online sales were up 31 percent.

“We have been driving an ambitious agenda to transform our company, evolve with our guests and drive strong growth,” Target Corp. CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “On every count we’ve been successful, and as we enter 2019, we will continue to lead the industry by adapting, innovating and delivering more for our guests and shareholders.”

Target's strategic moves, including free, two-day shipping, paid off during the crucial holiday sales season.

The company is hosting an annual meeting this morning in New York City with several hundred investors to discuss earnings and provide a deeper look into a $7 billion strategy to modernize operations and adjust to shoppers’ needs for speed and convenience in the digital age.

Digital sales, measured as those that come from target.com or a mobile phone app, accounted for a little more than 10 percent of sales during the fourth quarter but are a growing part of the retailer’s business.

Overall, it is the fifth straight year that Target has seen digital sales jump 25 percent or more.

On the year, the company reported net earnings of $2.93 billion, or $5.50 a share. Adjusted for the calendar shift, earnings were $5.39.

Target’s results come amid a busy earnings season for retailers, which is considered a bellwether industry for consumer confidence and economic resilience.

Kohl’s also reported that store traffic was up for the holiday shopping season. Same-store sales were up 1 percent, compared to the anemic 0.3 percent analysts had expected. Costco Wholesale will report on Thursday.

Last week, Best Buy’s Co. Inc.’s shares rose after it turned in robust results for its holiday season, with comparable sales up 3 percent. Other retailers — including Walmart, Lowe’s, Macy’s and the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls — also have turned in strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Looking ahead, Target offered sales growth guidance in the low-to mid-single digit range in the first quarter and earnings of $1.32 to $1.52 per share. On the year, the retailer also expects a low to mid-single digit bump in comparable sales of stores open at least a year and earnings of $5.75 to $6.05.