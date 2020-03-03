Mediation between Ramsey County and Arden Hills over the future development of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant has failed.

Now, a lawsuit filed by the county last spring to end its power-sharing agreement with the city has resumed, with the judge in the case ordering a hearing on March 19.

The two sides are battling over density and the amount of affordable housing to be built on the 427-acre site, the largest shovel-ready tract of land in the county and equivalent in size to downtown St. Paul.

Arden Hills leaders envision a spacious suburban community that mirrors existing neighborhoods. County officials, concerned about a housing shortage, prefer a denser development more akin to urban tracts.

City and county leaders and a mediator had been meeting behind closed doors for six months, trying to hash out a deal for the site in the northern suburb. But in the end they were unable to reach an agreement to either proceed with redevelopment or end the power-sharing agreement that was guiding the development.

“It has become abundantly clear that the redevelopment cannot advance under the framework established in the parties’ Joint Powers Agreement,” attorneys for Ramsey County said in the filing.

A preliminary plan approved by both the city and county in 2016 called for a mix of offices, businesses and 1,460 housing units with 10% of them affordable.

County leaders now say that given the housing crunch in the region, they need to build as many as 2,500 homes with at least 20% of them affordable.

Ramsey County bought the site from the federal government in 2012 with the city’s blessing and has already spent more than $40 million on the project.