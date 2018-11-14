At Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, U. of Minn.
CLASS 2A
Wednesday
• Diving preliminaries, 6 pm
Thursday
• Swimming preliminaries, 6 pm
Friday
• Swimming & diving finals, 6 pm
CLASS 1A
Wednesday
• Diving preliminaries, noon
Thursday
• Swimming preliminaries, noon
Friday
• Swimming & diving finals, noon
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rutgers coach Stringer gets 1,000th career win
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer became the fifth Division I women's basketball coach to win 1,000 games when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44 on Tuesday night.
Gophers
No. 13 Iowa women beat Western Kentucky 104-67
Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, making all 13 of her shots, Makenzie Meyer made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 13 Iowa beat Western Kentucky 104-67 on Tuesday night.
Vikings
Lawsuit details surgery that ended ex-Viking Floyd's career
Floyd arrived at the Andrews Institute in Pensacola, Fla., in September 2016 surprised he'd been scheduled for surgery on his right knee.
Twins
Oakland's Melvin, Atlanta's Snitker voted top managers
Bob Melvin's job was a lot different as a rookie manager with Seattle in 2002, and even when he was voted Manager of the Year with Arizona in 2007 and Oakland in 2012.
Wolves
New Wolves players say they're ready to embrace opportunity
Robert Covington and Dario Saric should make their debuts Wednesday night at Target Center against New Orleans.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.