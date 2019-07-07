A suspected car thief struck and killed a motorcyclist while fleeing police in western Wisconsin on Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle stolen by a man violating a no-contact order in Star Prairie Township about 4:15 p.m., said Capt. Jeffrey Klatt of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities attempted to stop the Jeep Liberty near New Richmond, Wis., but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The Jeep passed several motorists as the pursuit wound through the village of Deer Park before slamming into a motorcyclist turning left with group of bikers at Main Street. The Jeep’s driver fled on foot after the crash but was quickly caught by deputies, Klatt said.

A male motorcyclist died at the scene. His name will be released pending family notification.

The crash marks the fifth traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year.