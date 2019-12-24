A man remained hospitalized Tuesday with serious stab wounds as police continued to sort out what provoked an assault aboard a Blue Line light rail train the day before, a Metro Transit police spokesman said.

Officers were summoned to the area of N. 4th Street and Portland Avenue, near U.S. Bank Stadium, on Tuesday evening for a report of a stabbing victim, leading to some initial confusion about where the assault took place.

Howie Padilla, the Metro Transit spokesman, said that the victim remained at HCMC Tuesday and was recovering from unspecified, but “serious,” wounds.

Padilla said that the victim was seen boarding a northbound train at the Franklin Avenue station in south Minneapolis.

After interviewing witnesses from the train, investigators determined that the victim and the suspect were “initially amicable with each other,” before they started arguing, according to Padilla.

“That altercation quickly became physical, ending with the victim being stabbed,” Padilla said in an e-mail. “Investigators continue to work the case and will be reviewing video from station platforms and train cars in order to try to complete the picture of what took place.”

According to emergency radio dispatches, the suspect was described as a man with a light complexion who wore earrings and a black winter jacket with red lining, jeans and light tan cowboy boots. He was last seen riding away from the scene on a red bike. He wasn’t in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incident comes as serious crimes such as aggravated assaults and robberies have jumped 35 % this year compared to this time in 2018, according to the most recent data available.

Police backed away from an earlier narrative suggesting that the stabbing stemmed from an altercation at the Mall of America earlier Monday.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley confirmed that officers were, in fact, called to a disturbance on the east side of the mall about 6:45 p.m. and that a group of people who were fighting “scattered” when police arrived. Officers chased one of the fleeing participants and eventually caught up to and arrested him near the North entrance, Hartley said. He said he had no reason to believe that the two incidents were related.