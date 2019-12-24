A person was stabbed on a downtown Minneapolis-bound light rail train Monday afternoon following an earlier confrontation that apparently started at the Mall of America, police said.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the area of N. 4th Street and Portland Avenue near U.S. Bank Stadium for a possible stabbing, according to John Komarek, spokesman with Metro Transit.

A person, whose age and gender weren’t immediately available, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Komarek said. The person, an adult, was expected to survive, he said.

Officers later determined that the assault had occurred on a northbound Blue Line train, somewhere between the stadium and the mall, where the victim and the suspect had apparently gotten into an altercation, Komarek said.

“The incident happened along the line, and then the victim got off at Fourth and Park, or that area and reported it to police,” he said.

The report came in around the same time that the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers were kicking off their nationally-televised game inside the stadium.

Police later aired a description of the suspect — a light-complected man with earrings, who was wearing a black winter jacket with red lining, jeans and light tan cowboy boots — who was last seen riding away on a red bike, according to police radio transmissions of the incident. But, as of Monday evening, no arrests had been announced.

A Mall of America spokeswoman declined to answer questions about a fight at the mall, referring questions to the Bloomington police. A dispatcher there said no one was available to answer questions.