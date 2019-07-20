In a discovery that police called “gut-wrenching,” a woman was found dead in a St. Paul house late Friday while two children were found unharmed in another room, authorities said.

The discoveries happened about 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Police were called to a house in the 500 block of Charles Avenue about a suspicious situation: A mother had failed to pick up a child at a day care, and no one was answering the door at the woman’s home, according to authorities.

When officers went inside, they found blood and then the woman, police said, adding that she was gravely injured and soon died at the scene. Her death was St. Paul’s 13th homicide of the year.

On Saturday, police announced that a 27-year-old Minneapolis man had been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune does not generally name suspects until they’re charged.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said the man was arrested without incident about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Arundel Street.

Police are working to establish the relationships among the suspect, the victim and the three children, he said.

The children — one was at daycare Friday and two were at the home — are with someone who is “close” to the family, Linders said.

“Any time anyone is murdered in our community, it’s a concern, and the concern is even greater when there are children and young people who are present and experiencing great trauma from this violence,” Linders said.

The children are all under 13, he said.

Police have not released the woman’s identity or how she was killed pending autopsy results. A hearse was parked outside the home around 10 a.m. Saturday, and a portion of the block remained taped off late morning as police vehicles parked out front.

John Tolo, who lives a few houses down from the scene, said the man, woman and children who lived at the home spent time in the yard with their immediate neighbors.

“It’s been very quiet there for awhile,” he said.

Tolo, who runs the nonprofit Safe City Project, said the family didn’t participate in neighborhood events.