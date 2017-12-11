Supervalu is expanding its Instacart partnership by adding more stores and click-and-collect to its home delivery services.

Customers at all of its retail stores — Cub, Farm Fresh, Shop N Save and Shoppers — can now use Instacart, the company said Monday. Previously, only shoppers at Cub, the largest grocery chain in the Twin Cities, and Shop N Save, which is chiefly in the St. Louis area, could use Instacart.

With the enhancements, Twin Cities shoppers can visit shop.cub.com or Instacart.com and have their order delivered within as little as an hour. Click-and-collect service also allows shoppers to order online and pick it up at the store without leaving their cars.

“Our relationship with Instacart continues to evolve, and going forward we have a great plan for delivering online grocery and meal solution options for our retail customers,” Anne Dament, executive vice president of retail, marketing, and private brands at Supervalu, said in a statement. “Now customers have another option to get the fresh, premier products they expect from our retail stores with the convenience of same-day delivery that fits with their busy lifestyles.”

Click-and-collect is now available at Cub stores in Chanhassen, St. Louis Park and St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. Other stores will be added as the popularity grows, Supervalu spokesman Mike Wilken said.

Nearly 25 percent of U.S. households buy some groceries online. That’s up from 19 percent in 2014, according to the Digitally Engaged Shopper report.

By early next year, Cub customers will have store coupons from the weekly and monthly sale fliers and their My Cub rewards points integrated into their orders. Any purchases they make will automatically get the sale or coupon price.

Delivery is free for the first order on Instacart. After that, Cub’s fee is $7.99 to $9.99 for one-hour delivery, $5.99 for standard delivery later than one hour, and $1.99 for click-and-collect.

Instacart grocery delivery in the Twin Cities is also offered by Target, Whole Foods, Costco, Good Grocer, Lakewinds Co-op and the Wedge. Hy-Vee and Lunds & Byerly’s offer their own delivery and click and collect programs. Fees range from free to $9.95.