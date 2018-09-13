“Leave No Trace” has been the theme this week on the Superior Hiking Trail, which was designated a special area of need nationally by the nonprofit Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

The center’s Hot Spot program picked the trail among 20 other places nationally that are experiencing heavy use that is, in spots, damaging the resource. Leave No Trace “traveling trainers” are on the North Shore to educate the public about how to minimize their impact on the trail. In addition to a workshop Tuesday at Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth, the Superior Hiking Trail Association has organized a few other events through the weekend. The association is teaming with Castle Danger Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Friday for a beer release and Leave No Trace Night at the brewery in Two Harbors.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be training at Tettegouche State Park and public outreach on the Bean and Bear Lakes Loop. Check the trail association’s events page on Facebook or go online to superiorhiking.org for more details.

The Star Tribune documented a thru-hike of trail, and work to protect and fortify it, in a seven-part series this summer. Find it here.