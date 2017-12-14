They don’t call it the Bold North for nothing.

A Super Bowl LII event announced Thursday will give the daring and the brave a chance to buzz 100 feet over the Mississippi River at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour in the dark heart of winter.

During the 10-day Super Bowl Live event, featuring free concerts on Nicollet Mall, guests can get on a shuttle bus to Nicollet Island where they will queue up to ride the zipline over to the West River Parkway.

Backpack company XOOX is sponsoring the ride, calling it the “Bold North Zipline.” Former Minnesota Viking Robert Griffith is the founder of XOOX and was to be at a news conference to announce details Thursday.

The four lines will be similar to what Canada-based Ziptrek Eco Tours built for the Super Bowl in Indianapolis in 2012 that cost $10 per ride. Tickets will be sold on the Minneapolis Super Bowl Host Committee website.

Riders will soar 750 feet across the river. Weather conditions are to be determined, but the view is guaranteed to be spectacular.

This portion of the river sits just above the lock and dam set against the Grain Belt signs, the Guthrie and U.S. Bank Stadium itself. Toward the west, upriver, is the rest of the city’s skyline.

Depending on weather, the river could be rocking and rolling or it might be frozen.

Shuttle buses will provide rides back to the festival from the river road.

Minneapolis Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, now a City Council member, told the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal that he will be first in line to ride the line.http://www.mnsuperbowl.com/