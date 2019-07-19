Crispy Chicken Shredded Salad With Honey Mustard Dressing

Serves 4.

Note: A mandoline slices the vegetables quickly and uniformly. From "Seriously Good Salads," by Nicky Corbishley.

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• 2 cooked chicken breasts, roughly shredded

• 3 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp. paprika

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 2 tsp. white wine vinegar

• 3 tbsp. honey

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 heads romaine lettuce, shredded

• 1/4 red cabbage, sliced into thin strips

• 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into thin strips

• 1 cucumber, sliced into thin strips

• 1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

• 1 sweet eating apple, sliced into thin strips, mixed with 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

• 3 radishes, quartered

• 4 green onions, sliced into thin strips

• 1/4 c. smoked almonds, roughly chopped

Directions

In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat.

For the chicken: Meanwhile, sprinkle the shredded chicken with the cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt, garlic salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and paprika, and toss together to evenly coat.

Fry the shredded chicken in the oil until golden brown and crispy, 4 to 5 minutes. You may need to do this in 2 batches. Transfer the chicken to a bowl lined with paper towels to remove any excess oil. If cooking in batches, keep the first batch warm in a 150- to 200-degree oven while you fry the rest.

For the dressing: In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, pinch of salt and pinch of pepper.

To assemble: In serving bowl, arrange lettuce, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, bell pepper, apple and radishes. Top with chicken, green onions and almonds. Serve with the dressing.