GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Logan Morrison, Twins
The first baseman fought off a pitch from lefthander Luis Avilan that landed just inside the right-field foul line for a go-ahead, two-run double with two out in the seventh inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Twins victories in their past 10 meetings with James Shields, whose bid for a perfect game for Chicago went to waste.
5-2 The Twins’ record vs. AL Central opponents.
0 Baserunners in Fernando Rodney’s past three appearances.
31 Strikeouts for Kyle Gibson over his past four starts.
PHIL MILLER
