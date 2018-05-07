GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Logan Morrison, Twins

The first baseman fought off a pitch from lefthander Luis Avilan that landed just inside the right-field foul line for a go-ahead, two-run double with two out in the seventh inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Twins victories in their past 10 meetings with James Shields, whose bid for a perfect game for Chicago went to waste.

5-2 The Twins’ record vs. AL Central opponents.

0 Baserunners in Fernando Rodney’s past three appearances.

31 Strikeouts for Kyle Gibson over his past four starts.

PHIL MILLER