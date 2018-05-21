IMPACT PLAYER: Logan Morrison, Twins

With the bases loaded and score tied, he drove a Boone Logan pitch high off the right-field wall, delivering two decisive runs

BY THE NUMBERS

4 RBI against lefthanders by Morrison this season, half of them coming on Sunday’s big swing.

0 Hits with runners in scoring position by opposing hitters in their past 15 at-bats against Jake Odorizzi, dating to May 3.

29 Consecutive stolen bases by Byron Buxton, who hadn’t stolen one since April 12.

PHIL MILLER