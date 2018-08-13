GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Matthew Boyd, Detroit
The lefthander held the Twins to one run over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Games in Logan Forsythe’s hitting streak, the longest of his career.
30 Pitchers used by the Twins this season, third most in baseball.
2.4 Runs scored per game by the Twins on their road trip.
2-5 The Twins’ record on their road trip.
ON DECK
The Twins are off Monday before they open a two-game series against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
