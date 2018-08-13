GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matthew Boyd, Detroit

The lefthander held the Twins to one run over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Games in Logan Forsythe’s hitting streak, the longest of his career.

30 Pitchers used by the Twins this season, third most in baseball.

2.4 Runs scored per game by the Twins on their road trip.

2-5 The Twins’ record on their road trip.

ON DECK

The Twins are off Monday before they open a two-game series against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III