SUNDAY’S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

4 • Priceless Miracle (Harr) 45.80 13.40 7.80

3 • Her Name Is Um (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.60

5 • Te Na Na (Roman) 9.80

Time: 1:21.30. Exacta: 4-3, $73.20. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $799.15. Superfecta: 4-3-5-2, $244.87.

2 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

8 • Sleepy Eyes Todd (Martin Jr.) 5.40 2.80 —

5 • Blue Harbor (Eikleberry) 2.40 —

7 • Top of the Page (Arrieta) —

Time: 1:40.27. Scratched: Chocolateicecream, Stormy Sailor, Tapsolute, Glacken`s Ghost. Exacta: 8-5, $5.00. Daily Double: 4-8, $67.20.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves) 4.80 3.20 2.80

2 • Wickets Way (Roman) 9.80 4.60

5 • American League (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:37.97. Exacta: 3-2, $27.90. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $65.15. Superfecta: 3-2-5-6, $123.73. Pick 3: 4-8-3, $90.30. Daily Double: 8-3, $7.70.

4 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

2 • Survey (Arrieta) 2.60 2.20 2.10

4 • Spunky Kitten (Canchari) 6.40 3.80

8 • Slightly Crafty (Harr) 3.80

Time: 1:43.44. Scratched: Clear the Nile, All in Stew Oui, Camelot’s Arrow, Foible, Hawk On the Wing, Diplome. Exacta: 2-4, $20.20. Trifecta: 2-4-8, $77.15. Superfecta: 2-4-8-1, $62.95. Pick 3: 8-3-2/5/6/7/9/10/12, $5.75. Pick 4: 4-8-3-2/5/6/7/9/10/12, $128.60. Daily Double: 3-2, $4.20.

5 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

6 • She Be Addie (Canchari) 21.80 8.80 5.60

4 • Council Rules (Eikleberry) 4.80 3.40

2 • Sandy Sangria (Ordaz) 5.00

Time: 1:04.90. Exacta: 6-4, $30.70. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $178.30. Superfecta: 6-4-2-8, $123.61. Pick 3: 3-2/5/6/7/9/10/12-6, $26.35. Daily Double: 2-6, $16.30.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

5 • Great Sky (Arrieta) 4.80 2.80 2.20

7 • Candy Cove (Butler) 4.20 2.80

6 • Shirl’s Ready (Hamilton) 3.40

Time: 1:37.98. Scratched: A P Is Loose, Kit Check, Mesa Skyline. Exacta: 5-7, $9.60. Trifecta: 5-7-6, $13.25. Pick 3: 2/5/6/7/9/10/12-6-2/4/5/8, $21.35. Daily Double: 6-5, $28.40.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

3 • London Legacy (Lindsay) 4.00 3.00 2.00

4 • Dixie Fever (Arrieta) 3.00 2.00

1 • Awesome Emmit (Goncalves) 2.00

Time: 1:03.42. Exacta: 3-4, $12.60. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $48.90. Superfecta: 3-4-1-5, $30.18. Pick 3: 6-2/4/5/8-3, $67.45. Daily Double: 5-3, $14.40.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

3 • Drip Brew (Eikleberry) 3.20 — —

6 • She’s No Drama (Gonzalez) — —

4 • Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry) —

Time: 0:57.67. Scratched: Panoe, Elsie’s Kid, Novo Azul. Exacta: 3-6, $3.20. Pick 3: 2/4/5/8-3-1/2/3/5, $22.40. Pick 4: 6-2/4/5/8-3-1/2/3/5, $223.40. Pick 5: 2/5/6/7/9/10/12-6-2/4/5/8-3-1/2/3/5, $121.90. Daily Double: 3-3, $8.30.

Attendance: 16,766. Total handle: $440,310. Live handle: $154,227.

Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 0-5 (.000). Totals: 151-486 (.311). Best bet: 17-50 (.340).