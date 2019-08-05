CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY’S RESULTS

1 330 Yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,643.

6 • Fire N Guns (Frink) 7.60 4.60 3.00

1 • Eos Minnie Pearl (Navarrete Jr.) 6.20 3.60

5 • Rckhastabesouthern (Torres) 2.80

Time: 0:17.28. Exacta: 6-1, $19.70. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $32.70. Superfecta: 6-1-5-4, $18.82.

2 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

4 • The Dealers On Fire (Torres) 9.20 4.00 2.80

6 • Dashing Fajita (C. Esqueda) 3.20 2.40

1 • Wonderland (Ramirez) 3.40

Time: 0:13.45. Scratched: Another Overdraft. Exacta: 4-6, $9.50. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $15.70. Superfecta: 4-6-1-2, $9.11. Daily Double: 6-4, $11.40.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

3 • Raging Gold Digger (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.60 2.60

6 • Miss Brookside (Martin Jr.) 5.40 3.60

7 • Western Berlin (Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 1:38.14. Scratched: Take Charge Gal. Exacta: 3-6, $18.20. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $28.15. Superfecta: 3-6-7-2, $32.43. Pick 3: 6-4-3/4, $34.25. Daily Double: 4-3, $16.90.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Unfailing (Mojica) 6.40 4.00 2.80

1 • Familiar Dream (Butler) 7.20 4.20

5 • Second Guess (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:39.83. Exacta: 4-1, $23.40. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $22.80. Superfecta: 4-1-5-6, $14.87. Pick 3: 4-3/4-4, $29.65. Daily Double: 3-4, $11.20.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance option claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

8 • Firey Speech (Martin Jr.) 4.40 3.20 2.60

2 • High Security (Arrieta) 11.40 6.20

3 • Giant Payday (Goncalves) 2.80

Time: 1:30.56. Scratched: Malibu Pro. Exacta: 8-2, $33.10. Trifecta: 8-2-3, $43.55. Superfecta: 8-2-3-1, $35.96. Pick 3: 3/4-4-7/8, $14.15. Daily Double: 4-8, $7.70.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

2 • El Enano (Ordaz) 21.20 6.60 5.00

8 • Brave One (Arrieta) 4.40 3.40

7 • Supermans Bodgit (Bedford) 5.80

Time: 1:31.71. Exacta: 2-8, $35.40. Trifecta: 2-8-7, $115.30. Superfecta: 2-8-7-5, $119.14. Pick 3: 4-7/8-2, $35.65. Pick 4: 3/4-4-7/8-2, $148.80. Daily Double: 8-2, $24.60.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Cinco Star (Evans) 7.40 4.60 3.20

2 • Awesome Emmit (Arrieta) 15.00 8.80

1 • Ship It Red (Goncalves) 5.00

Time: 1:10.55. Exacta: 4-2, $74.20. Trifecta: 4-2-1, $228.40. Superfecta: 4-2-1-9, $352.82. Pick 3: 7/8-2-4, $46.65. Daily Double: 2-4, $35.60.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

8 • Kiwitahi (Arrieta) 7.00 3.40 2.40

9 • Survey (Mojica) 5.20 3.40

2 • Easilyunbridled (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:32.73. Exacta: 8-9, $15.00. Trifecta: 8-9-2, $25.35. Superfecta: 8-9-2-5, $108.29. Pick 3: 2-4-8, $66.70. Daily Double: 4-8, $17.50.

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Western Attire (Harr) 5.00 3.40 2.40

5 • Laura N Lukas (Butler) 6.80 2.80

7 • Adverse Possession (Canchari) 2.80

Time: 1:07.77. Scratched: Flags At the Top. Exacta: 3-5, $12.60. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $17.10. Superfecta: 3-5-7-2, $6.89. Pick 3: 4-8-3/6, $17.05. Daily Double: 8-3, $10.10.

10 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

2 • Nariz Canela (Arrieta) 11.00 5.20 3.60

5 • Heffington (Harr) 3.20 2.60

8 • Pushy (Hamilton) 3.20

Time: 1:32.81. Scratched: Running On a Beach. Exacta: 2-5, $16.70. Trifecta: 2-5-8, $28.30. Superfecta: 2-5-8-1, $11.32. Pick 3: 8-3/6-2, $16.05. Pick 4: 4-8-3/6-2, $75.20. Pick 5: 2-4-8-3/6-2, $291.50. Daily Double: 3-2, $16.80.

Attendance: 14,401. Total handle: $665,768. Live handle: $208,071.

Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 125-419 (.298). Best bet: 13-43 (.302).