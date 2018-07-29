CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY’S RESULTS
1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500.
5 • Sharons Darlin Adele (Ramirez) 69.80 26.00 9.00
4 • Capos Ducati (Velazquez) 5.00 3.20
6 • Bp Hes Down Southern (Esqueda) 4.00
Time: :18.38. Exacta: 5-4, $228.10. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $813.95. Superfecta: 5-4-6-7, $139.36.
2 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.
5 • Pr Lady in Red (Ramirez) 4.60 3.40 2.40
2 • Final Attempt (Torres) 12.20 5.80
7 • Virgil Cole (Velazquez) 4.00
Time: :18.07. Exacta: 5-2, $40.60. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $91.45. Superfecta: 5-2-7-1, $79.73. Daily Double: 5-5, $67.80.
3 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.
6 • Drt Dynasty (Canchari) 27.40 12.40 8.20
8 • Crusin the Lake (Esqueda) 6.20 3.80
4 • Minuscule Monster (Swiontek) 2.10
9 • Tick Tac Tom (Ramirez) 3.40
Time: :15.61. Exacta: 6-8, $75.40. Trifecta: 6-8-9, $223.90; 6-8-4, $77.45. $. Superfecta: 2-8-9-4, $674.03; 6-8-4-9, $305.07. Pick 3: 5-5-6, $692.60. Daily Double: 5-6, $43.70.
4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.
5 • Private Party (Goncalves) 17.40 8.60 4.00
6 • Misdeed (Eikleberry) 6.60 3.40
4 • Shaboxxo (Loveberry) 2.60
Time: 1:37.61. Exacta: 5-6, $44.20. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $59.50. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $62.67. Pick 3: 5-6-5, $46.60. Daily Double: 6-5, $44.70. Scratched: Duke of Luke, Scrap Iron.
5 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.
7 • Kid Frostie (Butler) 29.00 6.80 4.40
1 • Go for Moonshine (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40
8 • Real Lute (Velazquez) 2.60
Time: 1:31.03. Exacta: 7-1, $35.20. Trifecta: 7-1-8, $62.30. Superfecta: 7-1-8-2, $91.09. Pick 3: 6-5-7, $310.55. Daily Double: 5-7, $189.70. Scratched: Bernini, Kaune Te, Kilarney Blarney, Pointman, R H Smoakem.
6 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
10 • Jobim (Butler) 3.60 2.80 2.60
2 • Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry) 3.80 3.20
4 • Hold That Thought (Joubert) 3.80
Time: :52.26. Exacta: 10-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 10-2-4, $16.05. Superfecta: 10-2-4-5, $8.27. Pick 3: 5-7-10/11/12/13/14, $1,025.80. Daily Double: 7-10, $23.00. Scratched: Minnesota Miracle, On Second Thought, Poverty Stinks, Row the Boat.
7 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.
9 • High Drive (Hamilton) 31.40 13.80 7.20
1 • Why Frank (Mojica) 7.40 4.80
5 • Two Chance (Loveberry) 5.60
Time: 1:29.73. Exacta: 9-1, $97.90. Trifecta: 9-1-5, $666.55. Superfecta: 9-1-5-6, $635.44. Pick 3: 7-10/11/12/13/14-9, $419.40. Pick 4: 5-7-10/11/12/13/14-9, $30.50. Daily Double: 10-9, $34.60. Scratched: Paddy Party.
8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.
7 • Born Pretty (Arrieta) 27.00 11.40 8.00
8 • Edge Hog (Hernandez) 7.00 5.60
3 • American Misfit (Loveberry) 4.80
Time: 1:14.55. Exacta: 7-8, $131.60. Trifecta: 7-8-3, $295.75. Superfecta: 7-8-3-2, $1,585.24. Pick 3: 10/11/12/13/14-9-7, $530.60. Daily Double: 9-7, $157.90.
9 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
5 • Show Bound (Arrieta) 7.20 4.00 2.80
3 • Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry) 7.40 4.00
9 • J P Rocker (Hernandez) 3.20
Time: :55.89. Exacta: 5-3, $31.10. Trifecta: 5-3-9, $62.25. Superfecta: 5-3-9-8, $89.79. Pick 3: 9-All-5, $19.45; 9-7-All, $19.45; All-7-5, $19.45. Daily Double: 7-5, $64.20.
10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.
5 • Stylist (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20 2.10
1 • Rose N Motion (Mawing) 2.60 2.20
3 • Harperstown (Loveberry) 2.80
Time: 1:42.23. Exacta: 5-1, $2.60. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $3.55. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $3.69. Pick 3: 7-5-5, $55.40. Pick 4: 9-7-5-5, $1,517.45. Pick 5: 10/11/12/13/14-9-7-5-5, $55.80. Daily Double: 5-5, $6.90.
Attendance: 4,526. Total handle: $509,460. Live handle: $146,318.
Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 141-414 (.341). Best bets: 22-42 (.524).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.