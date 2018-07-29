Share on Pinterest

CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY’S RESULTS

1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500.

5 • Sharons Darlin Adele (Ramirez) 69.80 26.00 9.00

4 • Capos Ducati (Velazquez) 5.00 3.20

6 • Bp Hes Down Southern (Esqueda) 4.00

Time: :18.38. Exacta: 5-4, $228.10. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $813.95. Superfecta: 5-4-6-7, $139.36.

2 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Pr Lady in Red (Ramirez) 4.60 3.40 2.40

2 • Final Attempt (Torres) 12.20 5.80

7 • Virgil Cole (Velazquez) 4.00

Time: :18.07. Exacta: 5-2, $40.60. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $91.45. Superfecta: 5-2-7-1, $79.73. Daily Double: 5-5, $67.80.

3 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

6 • Drt Dynasty (Canchari) 27.40 12.40 8.20

8 • Crusin the Lake (Esqueda) 6.20 3.80

4 • Minuscule Monster (Swiontek) 2.10

9 • Tick Tac Tom (Ramirez) 3.40

Time: :15.61. Exacta: 6-8, $75.40. Trifecta: 6-8-9, $223.90; 6-8-4, $77.45. $. Superfecta: 2-8-9-4, $674.03; 6-8-4-9, $305.07. Pick 3: 5-5-6, $692.60. Daily Double: 5-6, $43.70.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Private Party (Goncalves) 17.40 8.60 4.00

6 • Misdeed (Eikleberry) 6.60 3.40

4 • Shaboxxo (Loveberry) 2.60

Time: 1:37.61. Exacta: 5-6, $44.20. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $59.50. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $62.67. Pick 3: 5-6-5, $46.60. Daily Double: 6-5, $44.70. Scratched: Duke of Luke, Scrap Iron.

5 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

7 • Kid Frostie (Butler) 29.00 6.80 4.40

1 • Go for Moonshine (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40

8 • Real Lute (Velazquez) 2.60

Time: 1:31.03. Exacta: 7-1, $35.20. Trifecta: 7-1-8, $62.30. Superfecta: 7-1-8-2, $91.09. Pick 3: 6-5-7, $310.55. Daily Double: 5-7, $189.70. Scratched: Bernini, Kaune Te, Kilarney Blarney, Pointman, R H Smoakem.

6 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

10 • Jobim (Butler) 3.60 2.80 2.60

2 • Astronaut Oscar (Loveberry) 3.80 3.20

4 • Hold That Thought (Joubert) 3.80

Time: :52.26. Exacta: 10-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 10-2-4, $16.05. Superfecta: 10-2-4-5, $8.27. Pick 3: 5-7-10/11/12/13/14, $1,025.80. Daily Double: 7-10, $23.00. Scratched: Minnesota Miracle, On Second Thought, Poverty Stinks, Row the Boat.

7 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

9 • High Drive (Hamilton) 31.40 13.80 7.20

1 • Why Frank (Mojica) 7.40 4.80

5 • Two Chance (Loveberry) 5.60

Time: 1:29.73. Exacta: 9-1, $97.90. Trifecta: 9-1-5, $666.55. Superfecta: 9-1-5-6, $635.44. Pick 3: 7-10/11/12/13/14-9, $419.40. Pick 4: 5-7-10/11/12/13/14-9, $30.50. Daily Double: 10-9, $34.60. Scratched: Paddy Party.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Born Pretty (Arrieta) 27.00 11.40 8.00

8 • Edge Hog (Hernandez) 7.00 5.60

3 • American Misfit (Loveberry) 4.80

Time: 1:14.55. Exacta: 7-8, $131.60. Trifecta: 7-8-3, $295.75. Superfecta: 7-8-3-2, $1,585.24. Pick 3: 10/11/12/13/14-9-7, $530.60. Daily Double: 9-7, $157.90.

9 About 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Show Bound (Arrieta) 7.20 4.00 2.80

3 • Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry) 7.40 4.00

9 • J P Rocker (Hernandez) 3.20

Time: :55.89. Exacta: 5-3, $31.10. Trifecta: 5-3-9, $62.25. Superfecta: 5-3-9-8, $89.79. Pick 3: 9-All-5, $19.45; 9-7-All, $19.45; All-7-5, $19.45. Daily Double: 7-5, $64.20.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Stylist (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.20 2.10

1 • Rose N Motion (Mawing) 2.60 2.20

3 • Harperstown (Loveberry) 2.80

Time: 1:42.23. Exacta: 5-1, $2.60. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $3.55. Superfecta: 5-1-3-4, $3.69. Pick 3: 7-5-5, $55.40. Pick 4: 9-7-5-5, $1,517.45. Pick 5: 10/11/12/13/14-9-7-5-5, $55.80. Daily Double: 5-5, $6.90.

Attendance: 4,526. Total handle: $509,460. Live handle: $146,318.

Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 141-414 (.341). Best bets: 22-42 (.524).