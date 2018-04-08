Good morning from Augusta National. It's 46 degrees and overcast now and the forecast is for low winds, no chance of rain and a high in the mid-60s. Should be another day of good scoring conditions.

A few notes to start the day:

-Leader Patrick Reed is 8-under par on the 13th and 15th holes - the par-5s on the back nine.

He's 6-under over the rest of the course.

-Rory McIlroy is three shots behind Reed. If McIlroy wins today, he'll win the career grand slam and also become the fourth player to win five professional majors before turning 30, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones.

-McIlroy trails by three shots, Rickie Fowler by five, Jon Rahm by six, Henrik Stenson by seven, and Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman by eight.

The record Sunday comeback? n 1956, Jack Burke, Jr., came back from eight shots down to beat amateur Ken Venturi by one shot.

In 1996, Nick Faldo came back from six shots back to beat Greg Norman.

And in 2011, Charl Schwartzel came back from four shots down to beat McIlroy. Schwartzel birdied the final four holes.

-You can find our full Masters coverage at startribune.com and in the newspaper.

-You can hear my podcasts at mnspn.com