Sun Country Airlines is suing the Canadian firm it hired last summer to handle all of its ground and passenger services, saying the firm committed fraud and hurt the airline’s reputation and financial performance.

The Eagan-based carrier filed a lawsuit in Minnesota District Court Monday that also said Toronto-based Global Aviation Services Inc. lied about its experience and capabilities before it was hired.

Sun Country also accused Global of repeatedly breaking the terms of the contract by failing to do the necessary work, which sent the airline’s customer service and baggage handling on a downward spiral for months.

“Global’s breaches and incompetence harmed Sun Country’s brand and reputation with its customers. Global increased customer wait time at ticket counters and gates, further inconvenienced customers by causing flight delays and lost and damaged customers’ bags,” the airline said in the lawsuit.

Sun Country declined to comment for this article, citing the pending litigation. Global’s chief executive Carmel Borg, who is personally named as a defendant in the suit, deferred comment to his lawyers, who did not immediately respond.

Before 2018, the airline had hired an outside firm, Swissport International Ltd., to manage its ramp services, like baggage handlers and aircraft marshals. Sun Country handled most of the passenger services — like ticket agents, gate agents and lost-baggage agents — with its own staff.

In late 2017, Sun Country sought to outsource many of those jobs, amounting to roughly 350 positions, at its primary hub, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. More than a dozen companies, including Global, bid for the work.

In February 2018, Sun Country picked Global for a slew of jobs at MSP, including towing and marshaling aircraft, loading and unloading baggage, cleaning airplane interiors, servicing aircraft toilets, de-icing the planes, checking in passengers, closing aircraft, processing lost bags and handling cargo and U.S. mail.

Global started work in late April and immediately had difficulties. “As soon as the agreement took effect, Global failed to marshal the staff necessary to perform the agreed-upon services and began breaching the agreement on a regular basis,” the airline said in the suit.

One such occasion occurred on June 14 when 26 ramp agents should’ve been scheduled to work to handle the day’s flight demands. Global scheduled just nine people, two of whom didn’t show up, leaving seven Global employees to do the work of 26 people, the suit alleges. Sun Country said Global didn’t notify it of the shortage, in breach of their contract.

On July 1, the suit said, only eight people staffed the ramp when 24 people were needed. That same day, no one showed up for work in the baggage room.

Without adequate staffing at its ticket counter, line wait times exceeded an hour and a half, compared to a more typical wait time of 20 minutes, the airline said. The lawsuit also suggests Global broke aviation security rules.

When Sun Country raised its concerns to Global’s chief executive, the airline said Borg twice blamed it on the “Minnesota work ethic,” adding that the state’s workers were “drug users,” according to the complaint.

“Global’s chronic understaffing threw a wrench into Sun Country’s operations at MSP Airport, triggering a wave of flight delays, lost baggage and customer complaints,” the suit states.

Between May and July, customer complaints to the Better Business Bureau and U.S. Transportation Department about Sun Country were six times greater than in comparable periods in recent years.

Global realized it could not meet Sun Country’s expectations and gave the airline its three-month notice on June 29. In the suit, Sun Country said, “After it sent notice of termination, Global all but abdicated its responsibilities under the agreement.”

Office workers from the airline’s headquarters took shifts running to the airport to backfill jobs that Global could not, or would not, staff. Top leaders, including chief executive Jude Bricker, helped clean airplanes.

Global eventually hired an outside consultant to assess its staffing problems. That consultant discovered that Global personnel, in an effort to speed up its new-hire orientation process, were signing blank badge applications — needed to verify their eligibility to access secure areas of the airport — and filling in the employee’s name after the fact, a shortcut that “criminally violates” the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s requirement that their identification be checked before signing, according to the complaint.

The consultant also discovered Global had a backlog of 450 online applicants who weren’t contacted by the company.

Sun Country said it lost business with the U.S. Postal Service, which for a time stopped using it to transport mail. The airline’s rate of timely deliveries dropped from 96 percent to around 50 percent after it hired Global, the suit said.

After Global’s contract officially ended on Sept. 28, Sun Country hired DGS, formerly known as Delta Global Services, to take over. And while executives says its operations have significantly improved under DGS, the airline continued seeing higher-than-usual customer complaints this past winter. Sun Country executives say it is working to incorporate a new baggage claims system that it believes will better serve its customers.

Global Aviation Services Inc. is not the same company as Eagan-based Global Aviation Services LLC, a provider of aircraft maintenance services that is not involved in the matter.