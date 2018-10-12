It's a Minnesotan's midwinter dream come true: A pair of free round-trip tickets to a sunny Caribbean country. No joke.

To promote Sun Country Airlines' new nonstop service to Belize, the airline and the Belize Tourism Board plan to hide five Belizean toucan statues made of foam core in public places in Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you find one of the toucans — each of them measuring just a foot square — you win the tickets.

The scavenger hunt, dubbed "Freeze to Belize," officially starts at 7 a.m. Friday, after the first overnight freeze was recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

To get clues on the toucans' whereabouts, searchers must use a mobile device to send a message to the Belize Tourism Board's Facebook page. A chatbot will then provide a series of hints based on the searcher's proximity to the nearest toucan.

The #FreezeToBelize community will be active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Rules for the contest are available at bit.ly/freezetobelize.

Sun Country last month announced that it will offer nonstop service to Belize from MSP beginning Dec. 22 and running through April 20.

Belize is considered both a Latin American and a Caribbean nation. It is home to the world's second-largest reef, the Belize Barrier Reef, and is a popular spot for adventure travelers.

No need to despair if you don't find a toucan — there's another opportunity coming. The Belize Tourism Board will be giving away Sun Country vouchers on Sun Country's later this season.