Prince’s estate and the late musician’s Paisley Park Enterprises are suing a onetime sound engineer and mixer, accusing him of threatening to release unpublished tracks that he possesses.

In a legal action first filed last week in Carver County and then moved Tuesday to federal court in St. Paul, the plaintiffs say George I. Boxill, of Los Angeles, has no legal rights to the tracks that were recorded in 2006 and total five in all.

By threatening to release the tracks, the plaintiffs also are alleging, Boxill is violating a confidentiality agreement he signed in 2004 with Prince, who died at his Chanhassen compound on April 21, 2016, from a drug overdose.

Paisley Park and Prince’s estate want the 49-year-old Boxill to surrender the recordings and any copies. The federal suit puts the value of the recordings at more than $75,000.

The suit says Prince sings, and plays guitar and keyboards on the songs, which Boxill worked on at Paisley Park and include one titled “Deliverance.”

“Mr. Boxill was not authorized to use any of the tracks in any way whatsoever,” reads the state court version of the suit, which also accuses him of dealing with an unspecified third party in connection with the songs as he tries “to exploit one or more songs for his personal gain at the expense of the Prince estate.”

Twice in late March, the plaintiffs say Boxill refused their demands to hand over the recordings.

Messages were left Wednesday with Boxill and his Minneapolis attorney seeking a response to the allegations.