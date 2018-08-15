Gear Alert

If you fish enough to know the differences among the many lines available to anglers — including braided, mono and so-called “super lines’’ — then you fish a lot, because today’s market is flooded with lines. New to this lineup is Sufix Advance mono, which Sufix says is abrasion-resistant and low-stretch (desirable qualities of super lines), while remaining supple enough to lie on reel spools the way quality monofilament is supposed to. Available in clear and green in 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, 12-, 14-, 17-, 20- and 25-pound test.

Dennis Anderson