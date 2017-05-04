Mary Tyler Moore returned to Nicollet Mall this spring — in an ad campaign in which she throws not a beret, but a construction helmet — to help locals make peace with the final months of construction along the downtown Minneapolis corridor.

The $50 million reconstruction project is on track to finish on budget by the end of November, city officials say. But a line in the ads dotting Nicollet Mall storefronts and construction barriers may give passersby pause: “Substantially complete November 2017.”

Substantially complete? Here’s what it means (and why you shouldn’t worry):

Nicollet Mall has been closed to vehicles since July 2015. For about a year, all the work was happening underground. Aboveground construction began in early April, and is expected to last through the summer.

“To the general public, it will look and feel complete in November,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District.

There may be small cosmetic changes, including tree planting, during the following spring. So even though Nicollet Mall is expected to be up and running by the end of November, it won’t be totally done. In other words, it will be “substantially complete.”

The ad campaign, by local agency GdB, and the spots where it’s being displayed were mostly donated, Wong said. A total of seven designs will be unveiled in coming months.