By the end of the year, the iconic Mary Tyler Moore statue will be back on Nicollet Mall, along with bright blue Adirondack chairs and 250 freshly planted trees.

The Nicollet Mall reconstruction project is on track to finish on time and on budget — a fact Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges repeated three times at a news conference Friday morning — and will be largely complete by November after a busy summer construction season.

“It’ll be at moments frustrating,” Hodges said. “But the end result is going to transform downtown Minneapolis.”

The downtown thoroughfare has been closed to vehicles since July 2015. Patience has run thin among business owners and pedestrians in the time since, in part because most of the work was happening underground and progress wasn’t visible.

Aboveground construction at a quicker pace will kick off Monday, said Steve Cramer, president of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

“Yes, Nicollet Mall will be ready for the Super Bowl,” he said.